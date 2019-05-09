Lana Del Rey Covers Ariana Grande's 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Lana Del Rey breezed past Radio 1's Live Lounge yesterday (September 9th) to cover Ariana Grande's 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

The American artist's new album 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' is out now, and it raced straight to the top of the UK charts.

Performing on Live Lounge, Lana Del Rey agreed to include the now-customary cover.

Taking hold of Ariana Grande's 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored', she genuinely makes it her own, a powerful, vibrant, emotional performance.

Hell, even Ariana is a fan...

oh my god @lanadelrey i love u so very very much https://t.co/EyKbTK2p69 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 9, 2019

Check out the performance in full below.

