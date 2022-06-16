Lambchop's new album is called 'The Bible'.

The new album is out on September 30th, and while the title has a sacrilegious edge, it's also to be taken seriously, indicates leader Kurt Wagner.

He comments: "I had this idea that - I’m not a religious person but I do believe that there’s a spirituality to a lot of people and they’re not religious. You don’t have to be religious to be a spiritual person, right? You just don’t have to, there should be an acceptance, or a way of recognising spirituality without it being overtly religious."

Set to be released via City Slang (Merge in North America), new single 'Police Dog Blues' was informed by the events of 2020.

Kurt Wagner explains...

"During the unrest surrounding the horrific injustice in Minneapolis in 2020, I had been re-listening to a song by Blind Blake, 'Police Dog Blues'. Of note, it was originally recorded in 1929, the year my father was born, and it seems John Peel played it on his show on Sept. 11, 1968. It was deceptively upbeat musically and not what I remembered at all. Then I remembered a police dog is a Shepherd."

Isaac Gale constructed the visuals with the Unreal 3D Graphics Engine, explaining: "We took the police dog from the song title literally and imagined a city, post cop-apocalypse, overrun by German Shepherds just kinda doing their thing. White privilege and apathy in the face of disastrous reality. I don’t think it’s stretching it to compare the police in Minneapolis—where myself and the producers of the record, Ryan Olson and Andrew Broder, all live—to a human-made catastrophic disaster."

