Lambchop Announce New Album 'This (is what I wanted to tell you)'

Lambchop will release their new album 'This (is what I wanted to tell you)' next year.

The long-running Nashville outfit have decided - like all the tallest buildings in the world - to skip the number 13, making this new LP their 14th full length project.

Out on March 22nd, it follows their warmly received and tragically timed effort 'FLOTUS'.

The record is led by new single 'The December-ish You', with Kurt Wagner's warm falsetto leading Lambchop on a merry dance.

He comments: "Picture yourself on a boat on a river, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies… This is not that."

It's nice to have them back - tune in below.

Tracklist:

1. The new isn't so you anymore

2. Crosswords, or what this says about you

3. Everything for you

4. The lasting last of you

5. The air is heavy and I should be listening to you

6. The December-ish you

7. This is what I wanted to tell you

8. Flower

For tickets to the latest Lambchop shows click HERE.

