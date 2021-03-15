Lambchop Announce New Album 'Showtunes'

Lambchop will release new album 'Showtunes' on May 21st.

The American evergreens are on a rich run of form, with last year's acclaimed 'Trip' full length following 2019's 'This (Is What I Wanted to Tell You)'.

New album 'Showtunes' taps into this rich vein of creativity, and will be released via City Slang this summer.

Out on May 21st, it's led by new song 'A Chef's Kiss', a typically heart-warming piece of songcraft courtesy of Kurt Wagner.

He comments...

"The track is a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A 'chef’s kiss', being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved."

Tune in now.

'Showtunes' will be released on May 21st. Tracklisting:

1. A Chef's Kiss

2. Drop C

3. Papa Was A Rolling Stone Journalist

4. Fuku

5. Unknown Man

6. Blue Leo

7. Impossible Meatballs

8. The Last Benedict

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo

