Lambchop Announce Covers Album 'TRIP'

Lambchop will release new covers album 'TRIP' on November 13th.

The project began last year, with Kurt Wagner opting against a lengthy tour - instead, he hankered after a recording experience, one that would supply the other members of the group with financial support.

It was a prescient decision, with the pandemic demolishing touring plans for the foreseeable future.

New album 'TRIP' is the result, and the concept used Lambchop as a full entity, with each member being tasked with choosing one song.

New single 'Reservations' was initially penned by Wilco, and it was chosen by the band's Matthew McCaughan.

Kurt Wagner comments...

"As with all the covers on 'TRIP' it was chosen not so much for it's content or as a tribute to the original but for what our group could bring out in the recording of it. In this case I think it best demonstrates who we are as a group and what we are currently capable of expressing."

Tune in now.

