Lala Lala Shares Spacious New Song 'Dove'

Lala Lala has shared spacious new song 'Dove' - tune in now.

The Chicago-based project of Lillie West, Lala Lala will release new album 'The Lamb' on September 28th through Hardly Art.

Matching indie pop influences to a probing lyrical sense, each new song only furthers anticipation, with Lala Lala twisting and turning at each juncture.

New song 'Dove' is online now, a languid, beautiful hymn that deals with loss, grief, and her attempt to move on.

Perfectly done, 'Dove' paints in the faintest of lines, and it's this that makes the song so endearing, so universal.

Lillie comments: "'Dove' is very plainly about the death of someone I loved a lot and the guilt I had and still have afterwards."

Tune in now.

