Lake Jons Tease Indie Pop Curio 'Simone'

Lake Jons is an indie pop partnership rooted in the friendship between two musicians.

Finnish songwriters Jooel Jons and Mikko Pennanen formed the group, and they drive it forward, supplying song after song.

New album 'The Coast' is an album that supplies emotional perspectives, with Lake Jons adding a taut narrative sense of their work.

It's a release, too, with those surging melodies and driving rhythms peering towards something distinctly different.

Out on November 29th, Jooel has penned a full essay about the album, which reads in part:

“There are all kinds of emotional releases when roaming in the nature far from civilisation. In a way ‘The Coast’ is an emotional perspective. There are times when you are simply stuck in that gateway. Looking forward to the oceans or backward to the mountains, you choose. Time is irrelevant as long as you’re moving and evolving. I believe that’s the essence.”

We're able to share new song 'Simone' and behind its buoyant beat and bubbling synth aspects it masks a feeling of loss.

They comment: “You know the feeling someone close to you has moved on to another time and space? You’re still feeling these sensations of their presence and wonder if all is not lost after all. Maybe you’re in denial. But you’ll only know if you stop and try reaching out to something that only you sense. From feelings arise experience; that is vital to our feeling of existence.”

Check out the video for 'Simone' in full on Clash.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.