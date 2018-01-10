Lafawndah's 'Joseph' Focusses On The Power Of Womanhood

Lafawndah has shared the moving, deeply powerful new video for 'Joseph'.

The track itself is a subtle, striking return, with Lawfawndah joined by Jamie Woon during the creative process.

The distinctive cello line is played by Patrick Belaga, but truly the song belongs to Lafawndah, and her ability to utterly inhabit a song.

'Joseph' focusses on the work of the fictional Artemis Response Coalition, described as "an all-female, extra-state, exoinstitutional care collective".

The video picks up on this, showing women of all colours and ages caring for one another, all waiting for a new addition to their group.

Beautifully shot while remaining under-stated, we definitely recommend making time for this work.

Tune in now.

