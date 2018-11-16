Lady Leshurr, Saul Williams And More For Bradford Literature Festival

Lady Leshurr, Saul Williams and King Midas Sound have been announced for Bradford Literary Festival this week, as part of a stellar line up

This year’s flagship musical showcase takes place at a newly renovated St. George’s Hall in Bradford city centre, with rap, hip hop, spoken word and the experimental underground coalescing for an unforgettable evening of lyrical artistry.

MOBO award-winning grime and hip-hop MC Lady Leshurr brings the flair of her infectious ‘Queen’s Speech’ freestyles to mix, famous for her fearsome delivery, switching between battle-rap witticisms to bars about mental health without skipping a beat.

Avant-rap artist and slam poet Saul Williams – with Sundance-winning feature films and Broadway theatre under his belt – also takes the stage, while King Midas Sound brings poet Roger Robinson and electronic dub maverick Kevin Martin (AKA The Bug – famous for boundary-pushing spoken word pieces.

Turntablist NikNak also returns to the festival to hold down the ones-and-twos in reliably fine style.

This event is part of a new B-Lit Programme for young people aged 13 – 18, made possible by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation – a series of events that are free for anybody aged 18 or under.

Bradford Literature Festival was formed in 2014 to create a cultural and literary extravaganza celebrating the written and spoken word. It curates an atmospheric blend of voices, combining the work of leading writers, performers and poets with emerging talent. With over 500 events packed into iconic venues across 10 days, it’s been hailed as one of the most inspirational festivals in the UK.

The festival takes place this this Friday, 5th July, at 7.30pm. Tickets available here.

