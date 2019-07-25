Lady Gaga's Incoming Single Seemingly Samples Nelly Furtado's 'Maneater'

Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK are reportedly set to drop their new single within the next few days.

The 'Chromatica' collaboration is titled 'Sour Candy', and it pits the pop icon against one of K-Pop's most formidable feminine forces.

Intriguingly, it seems that 'Sour Candy' might feature a prominent sample - Nelly Furtado's all-time great 'Maneater'.

Lady Gaga recently sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss 'Chromatica'...

