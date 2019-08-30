Lady Gaga: "President Trump Has Failed"

Lady Gaga has issued a beautiful new statement, tackling current events in America.

The pop icon released her outstanding new album 'Chromatica' on May 29th, to across the board rave reviews.

The timing for such a joyous pop statement, however, was somewhat inconclusive, with protests sweeping across the globe in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

Moved to write to fans, Lady Gaga spoke in depth about her fears for America, saying bluntly: "President Trump has failed..."

Speaking about the widespread prejudice that still exists, she says: "We MUST show our love for the black community..."

Calling the death of George Floyd "an epic tragedy" it's a not that goes so much deeper.

Read it in full below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â