Lady Gaga Confirms New Album 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Chromatica' on April 10th.

The singer recently broke cover, sharing her quite stupendously good single 'Stupid Love' to the delight of fans.

Re-connecting with her core pop aesthetic, it marked a decisive break with the world she inhabited on 2016's 'Joanne'.

New album 'Chromatica' lands on April 10th, with Lady Gaga chatting to Zane Lowe about the record on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Fans can expect a record about healing, bravery, and the nature of sound, seemingly.

She comments...

The symbol for Chromatica has a signwave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it’s from what all sound is made from, and, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about.

It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.

Check out the interview below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.