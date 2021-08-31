Lady Gaga Announces 'Dawn Of Chromatica' Remix Album

Lady Gaga has revealed plans for a new 'Dawn Of Chromatica' remix album.

The pop queen's 'Chromatica' full length was one of 2020's most dazzling statements, and it's set to be reworked by a glittering cast.

Announced on social media over the long weekend, 'Dawn Of Chromatica' features a plethora of production talent.

With everyone from Blood Pop to Shygirl, Arca, Charli XCX, and Dorian Electra taking part, it's set to be a must-listen.

Out on September 3rd, you can pre-save it now. Check out the announce below.