Lady Dan's 'Misandrist To Most' Pushes Against The Patriarchy

Austin songwriter Lady Dan has shared her new single 'Misandrist To Most'.

Born and brought up on the Deep South, the artist's work is a process of unpicking the religious conservatism that dominated her youth.

New album 'I Am The Prophet' is a literate exposition, with Lady Dan - real name Tyler Dozier - showing incredible bravery in her resolute honesty.

New song 'Misandrist To Most' is about the intensely patriarchal elements that previously surrounded her, and how pushing against these would bring condemnation.

A song that deals with very specific experiences, there's also a deeply universal feel to what Lady Dan is describing.

Of course, it's all pieced together with grace, applying slide guitar elements to those askew rhythms.

Tune in now.

