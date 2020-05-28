Lady Bird's 'Political Wasteland' Hits Hard

Kentish trio Lady Bird have shared their new single 'Political Wasteland'.

The band's frantic live shows are the stuff of legend, but with COVID shuttering venues this energy has turned inwards.

New EP 'BRAINWASH MACHINE SETTING' is incoming, and it finds Lady Bird taking aim at some of the societal issues that the pandemic has exposed.

Take their latest single 'Political Wasteland'. Online now, it's a hell-for-leather blast of indie punk thrash, one that has the Hard Right in its sights.

A rabble-rousing cry, it ends with the terrace chant: ”Political Wasteland, SOAP OPERA DON’T BOTHER!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ines Karma

