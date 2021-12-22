LadBaby Hit Out At The Kunts

LadBaby have hit out at festive chart rivals The Kunts.

The vlogger duo are aiming for a fourth consecutive Christmas number one single, with some help from Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

Out now, their effort is being run close by DIY punk types The Kunts, and their foul-mouthed missive 'Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking Cunt'.

Speaking to the Official Charts , LadBaby reiterated that all proceeds from new single 'Merry Christmas Everyone' goes to The Trussell Trust.

LadBaby's Mark Hoyle said: "Definitely – it takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title, but you never know. There’s definitely an element that people aren’t happy with this government, but our song is for charity - I don’t believe theirs is - and ours is trying to raise more money than ever for food banks. It’s something that is even more important given everything that is going on."

"I think what’s lovely about our channels and audience in general is that we feel comfortable to talk about the positive and the negative. We’re positive 99% of the year and we try to make people laugh, that’s what our ethos is, but we’re not frightened to talk about things that are negative."

He added: "It’s one thing when you get idiots sitting behind a keyboard on Twitter – we’re used to ignoring them – it’s more when the actual media choose to have a bit of moan because people read articles and take them as fact. It’s important to remind people this is for a cause that couldn’t be more important."

"Every year we say this will be the last time, but we keep coming back because the situation keeps getting worse. 7,000 food parcels are handed out every day this Christmas – that shouldn’t be happening in the UK."

Spotting the dismissive comment, The Kunts singer Kunt - they're nothing if not consistent, this band - said: "You're all my sort of people. When you have someone in charge like Boris Johnson who lies, cheats and turns a blind eye to corruption, I think it is perfectly within our rights to express our dissatisfaction in any way we choose to do, while we still can. That's nothing to be ashamed of, if anything we should be proud that we are prepared to stand up for what is right."

Let the games begin!

