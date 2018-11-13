Lacuna Common Share New Track 'Lack Of Knowledge'

Lacuna Common have shared their pulsating new song 'Lack Of Knowledge' - tune in now.

The band landed on our desk mere hours ago, with reports that they're set to support Clash faves Sports Team and Hinds.

There's certainly a little of both in new song 'Lack Of Knowledge', with the former's wry wit and the latter's vodka-fuelled chaos.

Seemingly written in 30 minutes flat, 'Lack Of Knowledge' belts out of the traps, all off kilter guitar lines, bass spasms, and thumping drums, with singer Alfie Franks leering into the microphone.

Devoutly British in the same way as the intricate design of a Wetherspoons carpet, it's a three minute rollercoaster ride.

Guitar/vocals Alfie Franks explains: "The track itself was written in about 30 minutes, like most of our tracks. We like to write quickly and not think about it too deeply. If a song doesn’t feel right immediately we will scrap it off. Lyrically, it’s based on a few people we often see down the pub or out in our hometown. A lot of young people round there tend to not do anything with their lives … They’re just happy to go and cheat on their girlfriends at weekends and waste all their money."

Tune in now.

