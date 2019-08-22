L.A. Witch Share New Single 'I Wanna Lose'

LA garage punk trio L.A. Witch have shared their new single 'I Wanna Lose'.

The three-piece will release their new album 'Play With Fire' on August 21st, and it finds the band draping their guitar pop distortion in waves of reverb.

"'Play With Fire is a suggestion to make things happen," says Sade Sanchez. "Don’t fear mistakes or the future. Take a chance. Say and do what you really feel, even if nobody agrees with your ideas. These are feelings that have stopped me in the past. I want to inspire others to be freethinkers even if it causes a little burn."

New single 'I Wanna Lose' is online now, and it's about letting everything burn down, if only to find a forward path.

A song about sucking up punches - metaphorical only, we assure you - it's a potent, biting single. Sade continues:

"'I Wanna Lose' is about feeling free and feeling stronger because you've lost everything and now you've got everything to win. It's about being a punching bag in a martyr-like way, and losing a fight to move on."

Bradley Hale animates the video for 'I Wanna Lose' - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marco Hernandez

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.