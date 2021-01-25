L.A. Witch Charge Back With 'Motorcycle Boy'

L.A. Witch have shared the full video for their song 'Motorcycle Boy'.

The band's new album 'Play With Fire' is out now on Suicide Squeeze Records, a spicy mixture of garage rock crunch and pop nous.

Album highlight 'Motorcycle Boy' is a dreamy offering, a succinct three minute diorama of the band's illicit thrills.

The three-piece charge head-long towards the horizon, somehow keeping their cool amid the sonic bedlam.

The full video airs through Clash, with L.A. Witch singer and guitarist Sade Sanchez commenting...

"The song is inspired by Moto Boys like Mickey Rourke, Marlon Brando, and Steve McQueen, so of course we took a lot of inspiration from our favorite biker movies like The Wild One, Rumble Fish, On any Sunday, Easy Rider, Hells Angeles '69 and The Girl on a Motorcycle. I had worked with (director) Ambar Navarro and Max on another project and loved their other work, so we wanted to work with them on this."

"They definitely did their homework and came up with a cool story line. I got to feature my bike that I'd been rebuilding during the pandemic. It was nice to shoot a video where you get to do two of your favorite things, riding motorcycles and play guitar."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marco Hernandez

