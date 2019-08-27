L.A. Salami's 'Tinder' Is A Searing Insight Into Digital Dating

London artist L.A. Salami has shared his new single 'Tinder'.

The artist's bold work has expressed itself across two studio albums, with a new EP incoming.

'L.A. Salami's Walkabout' EP lands in September, and will be followed by a short burst of live commitments, including a London date.

New song 'Tinder' appears on the EP, a stark spoken word piece that ruthlessly teases apart the bankruptcy of the online dating experience.

He explains: “As chemical addictions become rationalised and confronted with increasing understanding, new digitally formed psychological addictions begin to take hold...”

As ever, L.A. Salami seizes on the topic with typical eloquence, at one point stating: “Yes, that digital pit of indifference towards romantic spectacle. / Yes, that find-and-fuck phone application.”

Tune in now.

Catch L.A. Salami at London's Scala on November 19th.