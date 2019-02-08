La Roux's 'Gullible Fool' Is Infectious But So Bittersweet

La Roux has shared her new single 'Gullible Fool' - tune in now.

Elly Jackson's project is back once more, with long-awaited new album 'Supervision' set to land on February 7th.

First single ‘International Woman Of Leisure’ is out now, with the pop force now sharing something brand new.

Taken from the LP, 'Gullible Fool' plays with 80s electro pop tropes, from those tinkling keyboard sounds right through to the programmed drums.

Stylistically a period piece, it's driven forward by Elly's urgent vocal, transforming the song into something nuanced, and highly bittersweet.

Using those cyclical chord drops as a wheel to drive her point home, 'Gullible Fool' is seemingly "the most special and meaningful song on the record for me..."

Elly continues: "I feel like it encapsulates a cycle of a life, and that couldn’t have happened if I wasn’t in the process of writing something else. It describes the feeling of being overly trusting, and living under the assumption that you shouldn’t need to protect yourself if you are nice to people."

"I think there comes a day in everyone’s life where you realise that it’s not that people aren’t to be trusted, but more that firm boundaries are necessary. And sometimes that can carry a sadness."

"'Gullible Fool' covers several times in my life when I’ve been bullied and it’s taken me totally by surprise, and then moves into the build of the inner fortress to a place of safety and joy."

Tune in now.

Catch La Roux at London's fabric on February 5th.

