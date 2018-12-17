La Roux Goes Back Into The Studio

La Roux is back in the studio, it seems.

The project is now led by Elly Jackson, but has been largely silent since the release of 2014's full length 'Trouble In Paradise'.

Taking time out, La Roux's social accounts went blank last week, sparking speculation over the project's next step.

Now Elly Jackson has posted a new picture online, showing her hard at work in the studio.

She wrote simply: “Back at it…”

Check out the message below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.