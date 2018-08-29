LA Riser Syd B Shares New Single 'free'

LA riser Syd B has shared addictive new single 'free' - tune in now.

The Los Angeles based talent caused a stir this summer, with her single 'feel love' preaching empowerment over an addictive digital arrangement.

'free' lingers with these electronic funk vibes, a killer 2k18 slow jam with some serious R&B vibes amid those technicolour textures.

The single owes a debt to her time in the UK, and it's another sign that Syd B is evolving into something quite special indeed.

She explains: “While I spent some time in the UK earlier this year, I had several self-discoveries and I think 'free' captures the essence of that. I made a choice to leave something that wasn't serving me anymore while in London and went to stay up north.”

“I've always been one to put others before myself, but sometimes too much of that can be harmful. I found a balance. I found who I was and realized how powerful I can be on my own and truly myself, even in a place that's not my home.”

Out now, 'free' is mighty impressive - get involved below.

