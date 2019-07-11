LA Priest Details New Album 'GENE'

LA Priest will release new album 'GENE' on June 5th.

The nom de guerre of sonic wanderer Sam Dust, LA Priest signalled its return earlier this year with the remarkable 'What Moves?' single.

New album 'GENE' lands this summer, and it follows the acclaim lavished on his solo debut 'Inji'.

Out on June 5th, LA Priest will tease new material with a Live From The Shed streaming sessions on May 16th.

For now, fans can absorb the outrageous new single 'Beginning', with LA Priest going full blown audio mystic in the video.

Shot close to his home in rural North Wales, there are shades of Julian Cope's outlandish work, with the songwriter having a one-to-one with nature while armed with a seven foot Flying V guitar.

As LA Priest says: “…and in the beginning there were drums and LA Priest said, ‘Let there be fire.’”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isaac Eastgate