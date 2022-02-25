LA Philosopher MyCompiledThoughts Shares 'No Life'

LA wordsmith MyCompiledThoughts has shared his new single 'No Life'.

The multi-faceted creative uses art as a mirror to his soul, sketching out his thoughts and then moving forwards.

New single 'No Life' continues his rise, with his soulful flow juxtaposed to a pop-centric willingness to be open.

A deeply melodic return, 'No Life' offers a sense of introspection, but never loses MyCompiledThoughts' willingness to communicate.

Speaking recently, MyCompiledThoughts said his new single was "an introspective song where I take the listener through a personal journey where I question reality, friendship, and life. Is it worth it for us to stay alive? 'No Life' was written during a time when I was questioning what it really meant to be alive. I struggle a lot with this concept of living to work and not necessarily working to live."

"I record and produce a lot of my work. Which means that on any given day depending on how I feel the song can change, so this song started with an emptiness in the middle of my soul and got filled up with more musical emotions by Shane Dylan."

A song about enduring life's toils while still moving forwards, the new single from MyCompiledThoughts comes equipped with a neat video.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bodega Plus

