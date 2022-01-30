La Luz Guitarist Shana Cleveland Has Breast Cancer

La Luz guitarist Shana Cleveland has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The band released their fifth album last year, an excellent self-titled long-player that brought together swirling psych-pop and ragged DIY aesthetics.

A punchy, confident return, Clash spoke to Shana Cleveland at length about it in 2021 , and hoped to see the band in concert soon.

In a new announcement, Shana has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, with La Luz cancelling their upcoming US shows as a consequence.

The band confirm the news on a note on social media, with Shana set to undergo treatment.

They write: "Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements but we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer".

La Luz add: "We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled."

Best wishes to Shana Cleveland - totally behind you! Find the full note below.