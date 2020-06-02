la loye Returns With Spartan Hymn 'i only hear you in my song'

Dutch songwriter la loye has shared her new single 'i only hear you in my song'.

Marking her name with a number of superb one off releases, la loye has displayed magnificent control in her music.

Her latest single finds the songwriter utilising a spartan aesthetic, little more than a few acoustic guitar notes and her divine vocal.

Allowing the lyric to speak for itself, la loye discusses the end of a love affair, and how this can sometimes be invigorating, and freeing.

Finely etched, it displays la loye's penchant for fusing light and shade, bitter with sweet.

She explains...

"When writing the song I was in the midst of falling out of love. One day I just woke up and realised I didn’t miss the person I thought I was supposed to miss most, and I didn’t feel all that bad about it."

"I was walking on thin ice for a long time trying to avoid a confrontation, which I knew could only end in us parting ways. So the song isn’t necessarily a break-up song, but is far more descriptive of the ominous period before the big blow out..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nikki van de Poel

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.