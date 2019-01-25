L.A. Foster Startles On New Song 'Honestly'

Originally from Edmonton and now based in Montreal, L.A. Foster has deep roots in Latin America.

Spending time in Argentina, she learnt how to fluently speak Spanish and fully immersed herself in the country's rich culture, an experience that stayed with her.

A multi-disciplinary performance in a Mexico City art show in February 2014 provided a spur for the project, and she's never looked back since.

New single 'Honestly' is a wide-open piece of songwriting, something L.A Foster describes as embodying "the raw truth".

It's a song about healing, moving past negativity, but comes from a place she says is "exposed and vulnerable".

She explains:

'Honestly' just as the name of the song suggests, is about the raw truth. Having lived in many places far from where I was born has left me vulnerable, exposed, and at the mercy of others. In that experience, there has been a lot of darkness and of course much light.

'Honestly' is an ode to healing ourselves, loving ourselves, and fighting for our purest honest self and trying to maintain that through the harsh obstacles that we face in our lives.

Feeling exposed and vulnerable, 'Honestly' affirms that I will not change the rawest form of myself. I feel like a lot of the hate, anger, and darkness comes from what we can do to ourselves.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Meghan Tansey Whitton

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.