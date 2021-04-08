LA Duo ill peach Share 'EXCUSE US WHILE WE FIND OUR MINDS'

LA pairing ill peach expand on their early charm with new project 'EXCUSE US WHILE WE FIND OUR MINDS'.

The new EP is out now, and features for songs that draw on stately R&B, effervescent pop, and absorbing yet lo-fi production.

The West Coast grit-pop duo shared their single 'Up Up And Away' a few weeks back, and it's a gorgeous, fascinating piece of songwriting.

The full project affords ill peach a broader palette to work with, and the incremental changes between each song build into something much grander.

A series of songs penned as they relocated from New York to Los Angeles, ill peach say "they weren’t necessarily meant to live together, but when we put them in the same room we realised a common thread..."

They add: "Each song was impulsively written. No preconception behind it. Just guttural. So sonically and lyrically it’s all very colourful and raw to us..."

Tune in now.

