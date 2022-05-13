L I O Shares Colourful New Single 'Paint Job'

L I O returns with bouncy new single 'Paint Job'.

The LA artist is an effervescent talent, continually pushing his art to new heights.

With his carefree attitude and colourful approach, 'Paint Job' is rendered in bold tones, and a killer chorus.

A song about manifesting the feminine ideal, 'Paint Job' finds L I O at his most charming and extrovert.

Out now, he leans on his love of hip-hop for the production, blending this with an astute pop flair.

As he puts it: “This song is about the girl of my dreams, an empowered woman who looks as good as she thinks and moves in the world.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Deangelo Harding