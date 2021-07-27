L Devine Shares Outspoken Single 'Priorities'

L Devine has shared her new single 'Priorities'.

The songwriter's new EP 'Near Life Experience Part One' is out later this week, and it's another dose of lawless alt-pop from the rising renegade.

New single 'Priorities' deals with relationship strife, and it finds L Devine laying down the law with her lover: “You put a drink with your friends twice a week before you put me...”

The visual utilises some striking special effects, with L Devine's face covered in wounds as symbolism for the song's intense emotions.

Punchy electronic pop with a dose of attitude, she says...

“I had the title ‘Priorities’ in mind for a while. I just wanted to get my frustrations in a relationship out, as I was so maddened that this person wasn’t putting me first, like I was with them. Over time, the song’s meaning has changed for me. Now it makes me think of the journey I’ve been on with myself since I wrote it.”

“I’ve realised all the things I list in the song that this person is prioritising over me, are things I should be doing for myself. I was so fixated on putting my whole self-worth onto this person when really, I just needed to stop and look after myself.”

