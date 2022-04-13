Léa sen Paints A Picture With 'I Feel Like I'm Blue'

Singer-songwriter and producer Léa sen shared her new single, ‘I Feel Like I'm Blue’ of her debut EP ‘You Of Now Pt.1’.

The track is filled with motifs of feeling blue, particularly in her lyricism. The music video paints a similar picture, capturing the song's sad and mellow ambiance. Featuring a small chameleon named blue, the duo work together as extensions of each other.

Speaking about her new single, Léa Sen says:

“You know when you have a concept or an idea in your head and never really act on it? That’s what 'I Feel Like I’m Blue' was to me. I felt like I was writing too much about the past or the present (which is already the past) and I got stuck in memories and vanished promises, so I needed to write something about tomorrow. It’s really just a conversation with my future self. “Do you finally get this right? Do you eventually let this go? I know you still feel that way, it’s cool. I don’t expect perfection from you.”

Tune in now.

Léa Sen will be performing at the Visions Festival on July 23rd. Her EP is set to be released on May 20th.

Words: Cora Jordon

Photo Credit: Alex Waespi

