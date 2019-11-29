KYRA's 'Stampede' Is An Ode To The Shifts Motherhood Brings

West London R&B riser KYRA has shared her new single 'Stampede'.

The songwriter has been working on her new EP for some time; work commenced with gusto, but then live - as always - had a way of intervening.

Falling pregnant, she paused the EP to become a mother, before deciding to finish off her musical project.

KYRA surges ahead on bold R&B jewel ‘Stampede’, a song that discusses her experiences in emotional terms.

It's a song that dwells on the life-shift that is motherhood, and examines the position she now founds herself.

KYRA explains...

"Before I finished the EP I unexpectedly fell pregnant and this little thing barged into my world and literally became the stampede in my life."

"So it’s an ode to my son and all the brutally wonderful ways he’s transformed my life for the better, no matter how testing Motherhood has been.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.