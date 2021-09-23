Kynsy's 'Mr Nice Guy' Is A Glitzy Pop Hymn

Irish pop riser Kynsy returns with new single 'Mr Nice Guy'.

The newcomer's debut EP landed earlier this year, an impressive blend of vivid pop melodies and lyrics that carried a twist in the tale.

New song 'Mr Nice Guy' takes another step forward, and it finds the 23 year old all-rounder digging into her own experiences.

A song about working for a shitty boss who insists he's on your side, 'Mr Nice Guy' picks apart these personality traits in a sly, effective manner.

The accompanying video was directed by Dave Fox and Conor Donoghue, and it's a colourful, luxurious, and slightly surreal counterpoint to her work.

Kynsy says...

“It's a song about money and working and having one of those horrible bosses who tells you he's trying to be 'the nice guy' while he goes through you outside on the street. It’s mostly based on an encounter I had in a waitressing job. I suppose there is a message in there about the power of empathy and kindness in how you deal with people.”

“The video echoes a lot of the themes in the song just pushed to an extreme level. Working with Dave and Conor we created a surreal world that’s really colourful but eerie at the same time. The master [me!] is on a constant power trip and forces her minions to endure some pretty awful treatment for her own gratification. To honour the positive message in the song we get to see how treating people like this will come back to bite you one way or another.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: George Voronov

