Kylie Minogue Is Back To Save 2020

Kylie Minogue has launched plans for new album 'DISCO'.

The record was produced by long-time collaborator Biff Stannard, and follows the No. 1 success of 2018's 'Golden'.

The icon's 15th studio album, 'DISCO' lands on November 6th, and it is led by bold new single 'Say Something'.

A song about love in an era of isolation, it's an oddly prescient release, one that taps into club culture abandon while supplying some emotional heft.

As ever with Kylie, it's completely addictive. She sings: “We’re a million miles apart in a thousand ways…Love is love it never ends, can we all be as one again?”

Tune in now.

'DISCO' will be released on November 6th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.