KYLE Returns With 'What It Is'

West Coast rapper KYLE has shared new single 'What It Is'.

Currently working on the follow up to his 'Light Of Mine' album, KYLE toasted his 27th birthday earlier in the week.

New single 'What It Is' is his lockdown gift to fans, and it's a rap bumper that underlines his rugged potency.

"So where do I start," he writes. "I initially was going to wait until after the pandemic to release any of the song I made for this album. I made this album to be enjoyed outside in the sun in the company of friends, but it seems we may not be outside for some time, and you (my fans) need this music now more than ever!"

"I was so afraid of COVID-19 keeping me from having smash hit songs that I was gonna push it ‘till next year. I feel this enormous pressure to deliver chart-topping songs every time and somewhere down the line I’ve convinced myself it’s what you (my fans) want from me too, but that was never my mission in the first place."

KYLE continues: "I came to Earth to make feel-good music to make you happy when times are tough. Well times are pretty tough, and people need some sunshine. I’m putting the cape back on. I’ve shed the fear of not having commercial success and replaced it with the mission of not leaving m fans high and dry in their time of need."

"So, I’ve decided to continue with my album roll out and I’ll be dropping a new song next Monday (my birthday). Hopefully it can help you build an endless world as big as the great outdoors in your mind. You’re not alone. I’m with you."

Check out the full video for 'What It Is' below.

