Kyle Falconer's Take On 'Love The Way You Lie' Will Surprise You

Kyle Falconer is making music for the love of it.

The View frontman has been through it all and come out on the other side, with a spell in rehab followed by sobriety, family life, and fatherhood.

Coming full circle to his native Dundee, last year's full length 'No Thank You' was a soulful, introspective, but ultimately optimistic return.

Playing a number of solo dates, Kyle Falconer then went back into the studio to work on a series of special one off Spotify singles.

Able to record whatever pleased him, he recently linked with rapper Alissa Janine for another take on the hit Eminem and Rihanna song ‘Love The Way You Lie’.

A sparse, emotive rendering, Kyle Falconer seems to get to the song's core, using his experiences as a backdrop for those personal lyrics.

It's a surprising take on the song but it works, a simple, reflective piece from the frontman.

