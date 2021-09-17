Kyla La Grange Returns With 'Set You Free'

Kyla La Grange has shared her new single 'Set You Free'.

The alt-pop talent made waves with a flurry of early singles - check out 'Cut Your Teeth' for evidence - before taking a step back.

Devoting herself to training in horticulture, she also took up various BV activities, including touring with rave giants Faithless.

She continued to write, however, and launches a fresh chapter with this new electronic banger.

Out now, 'Set You Free' interpolates a rave classic while injecting some of her own Kyla La Grange flavours.

A refreshing slice of alt-leaning pop music, 'Set You Free' finds Kyla La Grange continuing to walk in her own lane.

Tune in now.

- - -