Kyla La Grange Announces New Album 'While Your Heart's Still Beating'

Kyla La Grange will release new album 'While Your Heart's Still Beating' on January 21st.

The indie-pop artist last released a full album some seven years ago, with 'Cut Your Teeth' landing back in 2014.

Igniting her return earlier this year, Kyla La Grange has now laid out plans for a brand new studio project.

New album 'While Your Heart's Still Beating' is out in the first weeks of 2022, with new single 'Neverland' leading the way.

Speaking about 'Neverland', Kyla La Grange said: "'Neverland' is inspired by all the people I know who don’t want to grow up, and the magic of playfulness, of making every night something to remember, of old friends and new friends and keeping your imagination burning, of holding onto silliness and spontaneity and all the things that make life feel electric and extraordinary."

"I wrote it when I was feeling really shit about myself and questioning a lot of things, and was just so lucky that I had friends who could pull me out of it, who could make me laugh, even at the darkest and most terrifying parts of being alive. I guess in a way it’s a tribute to the ones who keep your blood pumping and hold your hair back, to the fact that for many people their friendships will outlive their romantic relationships."

"For the last six years I’ve been hosting costume parties with a bunch of friends and the outfits and creativity and experimentation and the uninhibited joy and weirdness and celebration has filled my heart up with so much happiness that if I dropped dead tomorrow I would think, ‘yeah, that was a good way to spend a life.’ That’s what it’s all about, for me. I just don’t want to look back and think I didn’t make the most of anything."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Neverland

2. Something Special

3. Nurture

4. Were We Ever

5. Set You Free

6. Generations

7. Lucky

8. Fury

9. Impossible Emotion

- - -