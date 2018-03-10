Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Launches New Album 'Japamyu'

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is set to release new album 'Japamyu' later this year.

The Japanese pop star broke out in 2010, with her hyper-sweet sound becoming a viral sensation in her native country and internationally.

New album 'Japamyu' broadens her sound still further, with Kyary working alongside long-time collaborator and producer Yasutaka Nakata.

Out shortly, it's led by the so-cute-it's-surreal 'Kimino Mikata' and it's vivid video, featuring the J-Pop star taking centre stage.

Dripping with colour, 'Kimino Mikata' is the instantly infectious J-Pop banger we've waited all summer to hear.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Virtual Pamyu Pamyu

Kizunami

Harajuku Iyahoi

Otono Kuni

Kimino Mikata

Chami Chami Charming

Enka Natrium

Koino Hana

Todoke Punch

Sai & Co (Album Edit)

