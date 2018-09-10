Kwamie Liv Shares 'New Boo'

Kwamie Liv has shared brooding, passionate new single 'New Boo'.

A potent creative force, Kwamie Liv is set to release her new album 'Lovers That Come And Go' on November 9th.

'New Boo' is a brooding, sensual return, rooted in that slender bassline and Kwamie's half-whispered vocal.

"I'll be out here just working for the night," she sings, "just trying to survive..."

Kwamie Liv explains: "I wrote ‘New Boo’ late one night on my guitar after coming home from a long studio session. I was tired, sitting on my couch caught somewhere between grunge nostalgia and images of neon lights and highways, part of me wanting to buy a one way ticket to somewhere warm."

Baby Duka crafted the animated video, situated in an underground strip club populated with strange humanoid animals and ghouls.

Kwamie continues: "With the video, it seemed like an obvious choice to ask Baby Duka to animate it, both as a cadeau to how big a part graphics were in the ‘Lost in The Girl’ project but also because the blurred lines between imagination and reality that are possible through drawing, suits the song."

Tune in now.

