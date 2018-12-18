Kwaku Asante's 'Fantasy' Is A Gritty Soul Vision

Kwaku Asante just wanted to make music.

Whether that was a church choir or a jazz group, he simply didn't care - he wanted to experience new elements, to get onstage and reach people.

Gradually finding his own voice, the London riser's gritty neo-soul vision has a spiritual edge while remaining resolutely down to Earth.

Names like D'Angelo and Marvin Gaye have been pushed in his direction, and while it's certainly early days we can hear aspects of both in his music.

New release 'Fantasy' is a superb end to his stellar year, the pared down arrangement matching dapples of piano-laden sound to that urgent delivery.

It's an old fashioned love song given a fresh treatment, a meditative ode to the power passion can bring, while retaining that edge of romantic longing.

Check it out now.

