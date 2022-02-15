Kurt Vile Announces New Album '(watch my moves)'

Kurt Vile has laid out plans for new album '(watch my moves)'.

The incoming album is his first for new home Verve Records, and was recorded in a studio beloved of country outlaw types such as Waylon Jennings.

Out on April 15th, '(watch my moves)' features 15 tracks, comprising of 14 brand new songs and a rendering of Bruce Springsteen's 'Wages Of Sin'.

“It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music,” he comments in a press note. “I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

New song 'Like Exploding Stones' leads the way, and it's vintage Kurt Vile, a gorgeous piece of countrified reflection. Lit by sepia tones, 'Like Exploding Stones' comes equipped with a video featuring Sun Ra Arkestra's James Stewart.

Tune in now.

- - -