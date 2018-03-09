Kurt Vile Announces New Album 'Bottle It In'

Kurt Vile has shared details of new album 'Bottle It In'.

The material on the album was largely prompted by huge shifts in the songwriter's life over the past two years, from non-stop touring to family life, supporting his hero Neil Young to constructing a collaborative album with Courtney Barnett.

Containing thirteen songs - including an outro and a Charlie Rich cover - 'Bottle It In' lands on October 12th.

Guests include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, Mary Lattimore, and more, with new single 'Bassackwards' online now.

A sprawling jammed out beast of a return, the neo-psychedelic guitars have a meditative feel, while the half-spoken vocals purr out of the speaker.

Tracklisting:

1. Loading Zones

2. Hysteria

3. Yeah Bones

4. Bassackwards

5. One Trick Ponies

6. Rollin With The Flow (Charlie Rich cover)

7. Check Baby

8. Bottle It In

9. Mutinies

10. Come Again

11. Cold Was The Wind

12. Skinny Mini

13. (bottle back)

Catch Kurt Vile on tour at the following shows:

November

5 Brighton Concorde 2

6 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

7 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

8 Bristol St Philips Gate

9 Birmingham The Crossing

10 Manchester Albert Hall

11 Leeds 02 Academy

13 Glasgow SWG3

14 Dublin Vicar Street

15 Belfast The Limelight

Photo Credit: Jo McCaughey

