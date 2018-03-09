Kurt Vile Announces New Album 'Bottle It In'

Kurt Vile has shared details of new album 'Bottle It In'.
The material on the album was largely prompted by huge shifts in the songwriter's life over the past two years, from non-stop touring to family life, supporting his hero Neil Young to constructing a collaborative album with Courtney Barnett.
Containing thirteen songs - including an outro and a Charlie Rich cover - 'Bottle It In' lands on October 12th.
Guests include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, Mary Lattimore, and more, with new single 'Bassackwards' online now.
A sprawling jammed out beast of a return, the neo-psychedelic guitars have a meditative feel, while the half-spoken vocals purr out of the speaker.
Tracklisting:
1. Loading Zones
2. Hysteria
3. Yeah Bones
4. Bassackwards
5. One Trick Ponies
6. Rollin With The Flow (Charlie Rich cover)
7. Check Baby
8. Bottle It In
9. Mutinies
10. Come Again
11. Cold Was The Wind
12. Skinny Mini
13. (bottle back)
Catch Kurt Vile on tour at the following shows:
November
5 Brighton Concorde 2
6 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire
7 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire
8 Bristol St Philips Gate
9 Birmingham The Crossing
10 Manchester Albert Hall
11 Leeds 02 Academy
13 Glasgow SWG3
14 Dublin Vicar Street
15 Belfast The Limelight
Photo Credit: Jo McCaughey
