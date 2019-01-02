Kurt Vile Announces European Solo Shows

Kurt Vile has announced a string of European solo shows.

The American artist ended 2019 by sharing a beautifully shot documentary, and picks up in the New Year with some touring plans.

A rare return to these shores, Kurt Vile will play a string of dates on the continent, before hitting the UK.

Set to play London's Islington Assembly Hall on June 2nd, Kurt Vile then plays Dublin's Vicar Street on June 12th.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday - January 15th - at 9am GMT.

Catch Kurt Vile at the following shows:

June

2 London Islington Assembly Hall

12 Dublin Vicar Street

Photo Credit: Jo McCaughey

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.