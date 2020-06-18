Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sells For $6 Million

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for $6 million at a Los Angeles auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E was used during the fabled performance, in which the grunge band flipped their aesthetic on its head.

A live document beloved by fans, interest in the acoustic guitar caused Julien's Auctions to prodict a six figure bid.

In the end, the acoustic instrument was sold for $6 million to Australian bidder Peter Freedman, owner of Rode Microphones.

In all, the bid broke six world records, including most expensive guitar and most expensive piece of memorabilia.

Freedman wants to use the guitar as part of a worldwide exhibition tour, with all proceeds going to those struggling right now in the performing arts.

Speaking to PA News Agency the Australian said he was “scared shitless and shaking” after his winning bid, adding:

“It’s a big deal. I didn’t even buy it for me. I paid for it but I’m going to use it to highlight the plight of artists worldwide by touring it around and then I’m going to sell it and use the dough for that as well, later.”

