Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love's Seattle Home Goes On The Market

The Seattle home owned by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has gone on sale.

The property is in the city's Denny-Blaine neighbourhood, and was built over a century ago.

The couple moved into the 117 year old property in 1994, and the 8,212 square foot building has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Other features include the shingled exterior, a wine cellar, and views of the Cascades and Lake Washington.

The building was fully renovated in 1947, while other minor changes were made to the home in the late 1950s.

Courtney Love moved out of the property shortly after Kurt Cobain's death, and it is currently valued at $7.5 million.

Here's the listing:

“A perfectly maintained home of extraordinary presence situated upon a beautiful, park-like lot in the heart of Denny Blaine, “Built in 1902, features a shingled exterior distinguished by expressive windows, stone accents and Queen Anne styling, completely updated throughout.”

“Gracious rooms enhanced by an open floor plan & fine millwork. Views of gardens, Lake Washington & Cascades. A stone’s throw from the lake & the bustle of Madison Park. 15 min to downtown. A once in a lifetime opportunity!”

Nirvana will re-issue 'MTV Unplugged Live In New York' on November 1st.

