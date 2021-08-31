Kuna Maze Shares Jazz-Leaning Cut 'Bill'

Kuna Maze returns with new track 'Bill'.

The Brussels based multi-instrumentalist has a deep passion for jazz, something that intersects with his use of club tropes.

New EP 'My Fish Is Burning' is out shortly on Tru Thoughts, and it finds Kuna Maze going deeper into his sound.

New track 'Bill' is online now, and it matches broken beat elements to jazz textures from keys player Dorian Dumont.

There's a neck-snapping element to the percussive drive, while the layers of melody add something soothing and light to the mixture.

Kuna Maze comments on his incoming EP name: “I was listening to a Moodymann interview on radio, and at one point he says to the interviewer; ‘hold on I gotta go, my fish is burning’. I don’t know why but it made me laugh like he planned an interview while cooking his fish meal...”

Cooking something special, you can check out 'Bill' below:

- - -