Kuedo Announces New Album 'Infinite Window'

Kuedo will release new album 'Infinite Window' on July 29th.

The producer will release the album through Brainfeeder this summer, and it attempts to find the balance between his painterly, synth-led sound sculptures and his rooted in system music.

In a statement, Kuedo locates the contrasts between his "spacey synth driven music production work" and "what makes rap and UK jungle work, and what makes pop and R&B work..."

He says: "I found myself turning more to what I just enjoy listening to, or to what’s really endured through history, even if it’s new to me. I realised that old music can speak to the current moment as well or better than new music. Particularly in terms of ecological, planetary anxieties, and hopes too..."

Out on July 29th, the project is led by 'Sliding Through Our Fingers', an undulating slice of synth abstraction that allows its rhythmic chassis to shine through.

“The music gives me a feeling of how time slides past us, how we try to hold it,” says Kuedo. “I thought of sand sliding through open fingers. And how time is such a blurry moving stream, like we dream of our future lives, that open horizon turns into memories, how the current time keeps recalling the past to us. How we just sail through time, no matter how we feel about that.”

Tune in now.

'Infinite Window' will be released on July 29th.

- - -