KSI Shares 'Dissimulation' Extended Edition

YouTube personality and boxer KSI has shared the extended edition of his debut album 'Dissimulation'.

Out now, the album is currently No. 1 on UK iTunes, its success aided by a slew of top features on the record.

His entrance into rap music, 'Dissimulation' is surprisingly strong, with the Clash review stating:

For a first album and for someone who hasn’t yet made a mark on the music scene, ‘Dissimulation’ is an excellent body of work.

Now KSI has shared an extended edition of the album, featuring bonus cuts 'Complicated', 'Tides' ft. Rich The Kid & AJ Tracey, 'Night To Remember' ft. S-X & Randolph and 'Poppin Remix' ft. Smokepurpp & Crypt.

'Dissimulation Extended Edition' is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.